Anil Kapoor features on Time magazine cover; is among 100 Most Influential People in Realm of Artificial Intelligence

Why Anil Kapoor?

In case you're wondering why Anil Kapoor has made it to this list, let's take you back to his case from last year. Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of the actor's name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the “jhakaas” catchphrase, for commercial gain.

The order was passed against several websites and platforms in a lawsuit by the actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial use.

Anil's counsel had pointed to the unauthorised sale of merchandise, collection of fees by using his photograph as a motivational speaker, morphing his image in a derogatory manner, and selling pictures with forged autographs and the “jhakaas” catchphrase, among others.

It was observed that while there can be no doubt that free speech is protected, the same would be illegal when it “crosses the line” and results in tarnishing and jeopardising individual personality rights. The court said “fame for a person comes with disadvantages” and “this case shows that reputation and fame can transcend into damage." Such misuse can damage a celebrity’s right to endorsement, it added.

Another actor in Time magazine's list

While Anil is the only Indian actor to make it to the list, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is also there, vaguely for the very same reasons. She issued a statement last year saying that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had approached her in September asking her if she would lend her voice to the system, saying he felt it would be “comforting to people” not at ease with the technology. She said she declined the offer.

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference,” Scarlett said. She said OpenAI “reluctantly” agreed to take down the Sky voice after she hired lawyers who wrote Altman letters asking about the process by which the company came up with the voice.

Scarlett famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film Her. She'll be next seen in Jurassic World: Rebirth.