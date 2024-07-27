Reddit dubs Anil Kapoor as the ‘worst ever’ host of Bigg Boss: Weekend Ka Vaar episodes feel more like a comedy circus

A Redditor put out a post, saying, “Hope this is the last we saw Anil Kapoor as a host in weekend ka vaar. Fake laugh, fake anger, total fake personality as a host”, which saw several social media users coming forward to express their support.

People slam Anil

As soon as the Reddit post went live, several social media users came forward to express their view in tandem with the remarks on the post. One user commented, “Hahaha fake anger on point … find it really funny also elvish was trying way too hard to control his laugh when he was getting scolded by anil Kapoor”.

One wrote, "I walked out the second I heard the nervous stupid giggle coming out of his mouth! He never had any real personality except in the characters he portrayed in films! His questions his mannerisms his body language are pathetic and cringy to watch! Please stop AK! Big boss voice is enough at this point. The show the contestants are an absolute disgrace to watch and now the host too! The end of bb as I see it!”.

There was another who wrote, “The producers should definitely reconsider having him as the host for this show again. The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes felt more like a comedy circus."

“I have never followed the ott bb so wasn't in a position to give opinions on the seasons, but this time it felt like a s**t show even without watching it. I mean the kind of crowd they brought this time,” one shared.

One user exclaimed, “Today was the first time in years of me watching Bigg Boss that I have skipped Weekend Ka War midway because the host and contestants this season are insufferable. Thank god it is ending next week. What a waste”.

One user called him “worst host ever”, with another writing, “MAKE HIM STOP”. “Yes, I have had enough of him already,” shared another.

There was one social media user who termed the weekend episodes as “Weekend ka atyachar .. for bb audience”.

“Anil Kapoor as a host has made me dislike Anil Kapoor the actor,” shared one, with another user writing, “Anil Kapoor as an actor is a genius. If you have only watched his mainstream cinema then you wouldn’t know. He’s awkward as a host and I disliked him on BB. But side actor? I am appalled”.

The post comes just some days after an Ormax report stated that the third season with Anil as host attracted more viewers than Bigg Boss OTT 2, which was hosted by Salman.

About the show

This year, Salman was busy with the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which was one the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Anil had stepped in his shoes.

The reality show went live on JioCinema on June 21. The show features Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, ​Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik.

Anil’s work front

Besides hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil is gearing up for his next film titled Subedaar, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The actor has already begun prepping for the project. Apart from this, he is also rumoured to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, and will star in War 2, Alpha and Pathaan 2. He is expected to play the head of R&AW.