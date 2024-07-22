Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 attracts more views than Salman Khan hosted previous season

More buzz

The show premiered on June 21. JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 has topped the list of the most-watched Indian unscripted shows in the first half of 2024. Within three weeks, the third season has garnered over 17 million viewers.

At the moment, Salman is focused on the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which was one the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

As per Ormax's survey report, the Anil-hosted show registered 5.3 million views in its opening weekend, while Bigg Boss OTT 2 had registered 2.4 million views. In addition to this, Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed 42% higher views within three weeks.

The show is followed by The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shark Tank India season three, Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth and Love Storiyaan. All the properties belong to different genres, indicating the diversity of formats in the non-fiction space of OTT world.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

The reality show went live on JioCinema on June 21. The show features Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, ​Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik.

Anil’s work file

Besides hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil is gearing up for his next film titled Subedaar, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The actor has already begun prepping for the project. Apart from this, he is also rumoured to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, and will star in War 2, Alpha and Pathaan 2. He is expected to play the head of R&AW (Research and Operations Wing).