Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor slams Elvish Yadav for calling Adnaan Shaikh mentally disturbed, says 'it's not funny'

Anil Kapoor has brought his own style in his new role as Bigg Boss OTT 3 host. The actor who made his reality show debut with the third season of the OTT series, recently reprimanded Elvish Yadav for his inappropriate remarks on Adnaan Shaikh. Anil got angry at Elvish when he called Adnaan mentally disturbed during his recent appearance on the celebrity reality show. (Also read: Elvish Yadav fans are furious as Armaan Malik says Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got lucky) Anil Kapoor got angry at Adnaan Shaikh for calling Elvish Yadav 'mentally disturbed.'

Elvish Yadav, Faisal Malik defend their favourite housemates

Elvish and Faisal Malik came face to face on Bigg Boss OTT 3 over their favourite housemates. While Elvish dismissed the claims that Lovekesh Kataria does not stand up for himself, Faisal called Adnaan a kind-hearted, friendly individual. When the host questioned if Adnaan talks about the outside news, Elvish told, "Sir maine aapko bola tha na, usko thoda medical issue hai doctor waala, mujhe lagta hai thoda dimaag ka issue hai sir. Kyunki insaan toh ek baari mein maan leta hai baat (Sir I had told you that he has a medical condition, I think there is some mental issue. Because normally people understand if they are told once)."

Anil Kapoor gets angry at Elvish Yadav

Anil responded to him and said, "Elvish, see joke ek baar funny hota hai, baar baar nahi. Aap ko kya lagta hai Bigg Boss ne unhe medical procedure follow kiye bagair andar daala hai (Elvish, joke can be funny once, not always. Do you think Bigg Boss has kept him inside the house without following thorough medical procedure)." The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner replied, "Kara he hoga sir follow (The medical procedure must have been followed)." The show host then pointed out, “Toh phir main aapko genuinely kuch pooch raha hoon toh aap kyu ghadi ghadi, wohi joke maar rahe ho (Then if I am asking you something genuinely, then why are you repeating the same joke again.” Elvish then apologised to Anil.

