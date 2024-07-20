Elvish Yadav fans are furious as Armaan Malik says Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got lucky

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is known for its never ending rivalries among housemates. Armaan Malik, well-known for his controversial remarks and actions, recently criticised Elvish Yadav in a recent episode. Fans of Elvish slammed Armaan for saying that Elvish succeeded only due to luck and has no talent. (Also read: Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan Malik, can't tolerate polygamy anymore: ‘Hate is coming to my kids’) Armaan Malik was slammed by Elvish Yadav fans for criticising him on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik says Elvish Yadav has no talent

While speaking about Elvish in a recent clip from the reality show, Elvish opined, “The person who's supporting Lovekesh (hinting at Elvish) is nothing. He doesn't know how to act, sing, or even make a vlog properly. He's only famous due to luck. There are people who have talent and then there are people who become famous due to their luck. He has trolled me also in the past. He only likes to belittle others to feel good about himself.”

Earlier, Armaan had also alleged that Lovekesh got entry in the show because of Elvish. He told, “Elvish ki team ne approach kiya tha ki Lovekesh Kataria ko le lo. Basically, Elvish ke approach se Lovekesh Kataria Bigg Boss mein aaya hai. Unke vlogs mein bhi dikhta hai vo bahut. (Elvish's team suggested bringing in Lovekesh Kataria. Essentially, Elvish Yadav made sure that Lovekesh Kataria got a chance in Bigg Boss. It's very evident in his vlogs as well).”

Fans react to Armaan Malik's criticism of Elvish Yadav

A user shared the clip of Armaan criticising Elvish over his ‘overacting’ and wrote, “Who the hell is Armaan Malik to comment on Elvish Yadav's skills? Keep your dirty mouth and evil eyes away from Elvish. Elvish has proven his talent in vlogging, acting, and singing through hard work and dedication, not just luck. Don't you dare take his name again!!”

Another fan commented, “So unnecessary.” A fan also wrote, “Isko bhai attention chahiye elvish vai ka name ka so bb start hone say hi iska muh pe elvish bhai ka name bolte aye hey isko content he elvish vai hey show mey (He needs attention by using Elvish's name, that's why ever since the show started, his only content is speaking about Elvish) (laughing emoji) jalwa hey elvish bhai ka (it's all because of Elvish's charisma) (muscle emoji).”

However, a few users disagreed. A person commented, “(laughing emoji) Ok truth is always bitter…i dont like him, but he right about Elvish.”Another pointed out, “Bhale hi Arman ghatya insan ho, par ye sach kaha usne (Armaan might be a disgusting person, but he spoke the truth here).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema.