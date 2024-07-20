Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan Malik, can't tolerate polygamy anymore: ‘Hate is coming to my kids’

Payal Malik, weeks after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has opened up on the hate she and her family are receiving. She shared a vlog on Friday in which she claimed that she's done with polygamy and will divorce Armaan Malik. (Also Read – Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh pushes Lovekesh Kataria in heated argument. Watch) Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan Malik

Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan

“I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids,” Payal said in Hindi.

“I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This can turn out only like that. They don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening, I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this. Which parents can afford that,” Payal added.

Payal on handling trolling

After her eviction from the reality show, Payal had told ANI about handling trolling, “We have an experience of handling trolling. We have been using YouTube and Instagram for four years. We faced trolling and very harsh comments in the first year, but later on people started recognising us, so they thought that we were not like that so now trolling does not have that much effect on our lives.”

Payal also shared her opinions on handling Armaan's second marriage. She said, “The experience which I had faced in my life has been very bad because If anyone else had been in my place, she would not have accepted it but I accepted it because my circumstances were bad. I left Armaan for 1.25 years but due to some circumstances, we have to accept it, have to live happily together. It was very difficult to face it when I accepted it but after some time, the difficulty changed into love. Kritika and I have become so attached that we love each other more than Armaan.”