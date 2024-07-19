Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh pushes Lovekesh Kataria in heated argument. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Another day, another fight! This time it was Lovekesh Kataria who got into a heated argument with the first wildcard contestant of the show, Adnaan Shaikh. While Lovekesh was filming a vlog, Adnaan passed comments on him and it gradually led to a nasty fight, where the other contestants of the house had to intervene. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria, almost hits him in heated argument. Watch) Lovekesh Kataria was filming a vlog inside the Bigg Boss house.

Adnaan and Lovekesh insult each other

The new teaser promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the official X account of JioCinema, which saw Lovekesh filming a vlog inside the house. Lovekesh tells in his vlog that he wants everyone to meet the wild card contestant and see his ‘wildness’.

This comment seemed to irritate Adnaan as he came along to star in the vlog and went on to say that he was aware that only if he appeared on the vlog, will there be more views. He makes fun of Lovekesh's voice and tells him to talk like a man. They take more jibes at each other and it grows into a heated argument, as Adnaan pushes him. Other inmates were seen trying to make peace and take both of them away from each other.

More details

Bigg Boss OTT 3 brought in Adnaan Shaikh as the wild card contestant after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's elimination last weekend. In one of the previous episodes, he was reprimanded for sharing news from what's happening outside the Bigg Boss house, ordering him to leave the house immediately. He apologized and received a stern warning.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chairasia, Shivani Kumari. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the new episodes can be streamed on JioCinemas.