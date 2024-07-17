Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria, almost hits him in heated argument. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3: A huge fight occurred in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 between contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. The episode saw the two of them hurl abuses at each other, with Sai throwing Bigg Boss property at him and almost hitting him. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh asked to leave the house on Day 1 for breaking rules. Watch) Sai Ketan Rao threw a chair at Lovekesh Kataria in the episode.

Sai Ketan and Lovekesh hurl abuses at each other

The official X account of JioCinema shared a minute-long video of the fight that broke out between the two contestants over a comment. The clip showed that it was Lovekesh who said that Sana flipped at one point, to which Sai Ketan asked him why he was speaking in-between. The two of them then started hurling abuses at each other, and were told to shut up. At this, Sai lost his cool and walked towards Lovekesh. He almost hit him but Ranvir Shorey came in between them and stopped Sai.

Sai lost his temper and even threw a chair at him. He was seen taking his shirt off and fuming at Lovekesh, even as rest of the inmates tried to stop them.

Several users called use the foul words unacceptable. One user said, “It's clear that Kataria used foul language first and then Sai responded, but Kataria used such filthy abuse, especially involving his mother... Have some shame.” Another said, “Sai defended when abuses were used.” “This is what everyone was defending? This is so low,” read a comment.

More details

Bigg Boss OTT 3 brought in Adnaan Shaikh as the wild card contestant after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's elimination last weekend. But Adnaan sharing outside information with the housemates, for which he was shown the exit on the same day.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chairasia, Shivani Kumari. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the new episodes can be streamed on JioCinemas.