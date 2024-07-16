Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh asked to leave the house on Day 1 for breaking rules. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 always has new surprises for it viewers. The celebrity reality show recently had Adnaan Shaikh as the wild card contestant after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's elimination. However, Adnaan, was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for sharing outside information with the housemates in a recent episode. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Poulomi Das: ‘Why are makers not addressing violence properly?’) Adnaan Shaikh was scolded by Bigg Boss for sharing outside information.

Adnaan Shaikh gets schooled by Bigg Boss

In the video, even after being warned by Bigg Boss from refraining to share information with contestants, Adnaan goes ahead to speak about films and India's World Cup Win. Bigg Boss can be heard scolding him for breaking the rules.

As Adnaan keeps apologising, Bigg Boss says, “Aapko bahar ki breaking news share karne main jada interest hai…Shayad aapko game khelne ka maan nahi hai. Aapse better toh yeh newspaper kaam kar dega. Isi waqt ghar ke mukhiye dwaar se hote huye ghar se baahar aajiye. (It seems you are more interested in sharing breaking news from outside rather than playing the game. So it will be better if we let the newspaper do this job. Please exit the house through the main door immediately).”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Adnaan had earlier said that he is against Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey as the latter was his friend. He also said that he might not get along with Lovekesh Kataria. Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him Salman Khan and Karan Johar hosted the series in the second and first seasons respectively. It features Kritika Malok, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chairasia, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria among others.

Bigg Boss started as a television show in 2006 and was hosted by Arshad Warsi. Its second and third seasons were hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan respectively, till Salman took over from the fourth season. The show has so far covered 17 seasons.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on JioCinemas.