Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Poulomi Das: ‘Why are makers not addressing violence properly?’

Some time back, the drama inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 reached another level with Armaan slapping Vishal for his comment on his wife Kritika Malik. Now, Poulomi revealed that she also faced violence inside the house, and is still undertaking physiotherapy to recover from the same.

On physical violence inside the house

Many would recall, during her stay inside the house, there was one episode with Poulomi accusing Shivani of pushing her during the task. It led to a confrontation.

“I genuinely believe that physical violence is not the answer. Even I myself got involved with physical violence (inside the house by a contestant). They (the makers) didn’t take any step or (gave any) punishment (to the person involved). I got pushed and I am still going to physiotherapy. It will take around 15 days for me to recover,” she says.

The actor adds, “No one took a stand for it. Till date, I am like I'm waiting for my answer. Why was it not addressed properly? I think Armaan should not have slapped Vishal. There should have been verbal conversation to solve the matter. They both are adults. Physical violence should not be an answer”.

On Armaan Malik’s marriage

In June, YouTuber Armaan Malik entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, with his family structure creating a lot of ripples in the entertainment industry. There were many who slammed the marriage setup.

Talking about it, Poulomi says, “It is a kind of relationship neither me or you will be able to understand. That’s because we don't see such kinds of relationships often. Until and unless you stay with them, you will not be able to understand. It is a special and a very different kind of relationship."

“I don’t know about bad images, but it is something which only those three can understand,” adds the actor.

On her eviction

Her exit came after her name was picked by other housemates, and she feels that she would not have to go so soon from the show.

“I didn’t anticipate that my journey would be short in the house. It was not the audience who evicted me from the game but the contestants. Had it been in the audience, I would have had a longer stint in the show,” she says, adding that her stay inside the house was a pack of mixed emotions.

“There are some people with whom I will stay in touch, and some I would never want to meet. ​Sai Ketan Rao is one of the persons, with whom I will be friends outside the house too,” she says.

About the slap incident

Contestants Armaan Malik and Vishal Panday recently engaged in a fight, which resulted in Armaan slapping Vishal. It all started when Vishal told fellow contestant Lovekesh Kataria that he “finds Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful." Later, when Armaan finds out about the same, he goes to confront Vishal.

In a clip, which has been released on social media, Armaan is seen rushing towards Vishal, asking, “Ek baat bata, teri aadat abhi se aisi hai ya pehle aisi thi? (Tell me one thing, have you always had this habit or is it recent?)”

Then, Vishal clarifies, “Maine us way me nahi bola tha. (I didn't mean it that way.)” Later, Armaan turns to Lovekesh and says, “Aaj yeh mere gharwalo ke liye bola, kal tere liye bolega. (Today he spoke about my family, tomorrow he will talk about yours).”

Vishal goes on to ask Lovekesh, “Kya bola tha tere kaan me bas itna bata? (What did I say in your ear, just tell that.)” Lovekesh responds, “Tumne mere kaan me bola tha ki mujhe bhabhi bahut achi lagti hai. (You said in my ear that you find sister-in-law very nice).”

The clip then shows Armaan and Vishal engaging in a physical spat, where Armaan slaps Vishal. Later, the clip shows Vishal enraged, asking, “Maara kaise? (How dare you hit me?)” The current season of the show is hosted by Anil Kapoor.