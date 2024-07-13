Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul tells Kritika Malik ‘talk to my shoe’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnesses a new clash and rivalry among housemates in every episode. The celebrity reality show stays true to its theme focusing on friendships, conspiracies, allegations and heartbreaks. In a recent episode, Kritika Malik and Sana Makbul got into heated war of words after the former questioned her personality. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shilpa Shinde takes jibe at Anil Kapoor over replacing Salman Khan) San Makbul and Kritika Malik got into war of words in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Sana Makbul calls Kritika Malik ‘paltu’

In a video from the episode, Sana and Shivani Kumari are seen speaking to each other. As Shivani is called Chota Akhbaar (small newspaper) for relaying messages among housemates and sharing the daily gossip, she also spoke Kritika.

The latter said, “When I sleep at night, I remember everything that happened during the day. So, yesterday, Sana Makbul said to me, ‘Tell me, how do I look?' You don't even understand what you are doing yourself and you are coming to tell me. I forgot to mention this point.” Shivani tells her that she will communicate her message to Sana.

After listening to Shivani, Sana said, “She is questioning my personality? She is showing her true personality. Tell her that Sana Makbul called Kritika a ‘paltu’ (flipper). I will only explain to those who matter. Talk to my hand or talk to my shoes. My shoes are very expensive.” She concluded by lifting her leg while pointing at her footwear and said, “Sorry, are you talking to me? Please talk to it.”

Armaan Malik ‘slap incident’

Kritika is the second wife of Armaan Malik. Recently, a huge controversy erupted after Armaan slapped Vishal Pandey for his alleged inappropriate remarks about his wife. While Urfi Javed and a section of fans backed Armaan. Gauhar Khan, Bebika Dhurve, Rakhi Sawant and Vishal's sister Neha Pandey demanded Armaan's eviction. Vishal's parents also requested Bigg Boss in a video message to remove Armaan for his actions.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.