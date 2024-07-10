Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shilpa Shinde takes jibe at Anil Kapoor over replacing Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is known for its daily controversies and rivalries among housemates. The biggest change is the arrival of Anil Kapoor as the new host. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde took a jab at Anil and expressed her disapproval of him replacing Salman Khan in the third season of the celebrity reality series. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Snake spotted behind handcuffed Lovekesh Kataria!) Shilpa Shinde reacted to Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shilpa Shinde on Anil Kapoor as Bigg Boss OTT 3 host

Shilpa, in an interaction with paparazzi said, “Host nahi hai toh mazaa nahi hai. ‘Jhakaas’ walo ke apne jagah alag hai. Baaki, Bigg Boss bole toh bhai bhai (There is no fun if we do not have the original host. Those known for ‘jhakaas’ have their own place. But, when it comes to Bigg Boss it's only Salman Khan brother).”

Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil, in an interview with HT, had spoken about hosting the new season after Karan Johar (Season 1) and Salman (Season 2) and opined, “We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are. When I did 24, originally done by Kiefer Sutherland, or The Night Manager, my role originally played by Hugh Laurie, they are world-class actors. Or when I've done Hindi remakes of films in which Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth or Chiranjeevi were the leading men. They have their own style. But when you do it, you make it your own.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 features Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit (known as Vada Pav girl), Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia, among others. The show has recently gained attention due to the conflict between Armaan and Vishal. The YouTuber allegedly slapped Vishal because of inappropriate remarks made about his second wife, Kritika. Fans and celebrities like Gauhar Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Bebika Dhurve have supported Vishal and demanded action against Armaan. Vishal's family has requested the show's producers to evict Armaan.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.