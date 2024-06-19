Exclusive: Anil Kapoor picks his favourite past Bigg Boss winner, reveals he'll become a contestant on this condition

Here's a Rapid Fire with the actor and entertainer:

During your guest appearances on Bigg Boss, did you ever think you'd host the show one day?

Not at all, not at all (smiles).

You've worked with past Bigg Boss contestants like Shamita Shetty and Poonam Dhillon. What impression did you get of the show from them?

I've spoken to the contestants and the hosts, both. The contestants obviously say that it's very tough. It's not easy being in the house. It's a big, big challenge. And sometimes, they have to go through a lot. So when I was speaking to them, my heart went out to them.

Bigg Boss OTT has been hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan. How do you plan to make the new season different?

We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are. When I did 24, originally done by Kiefer Sutherland, or The Night Manager, my role originally played by Hugh Laurie, they are world-class actors. Or when I've done Hindi remakes of films in which Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth or Chiranjeevi were the leading men. They have their own style. But when you do it, you make it your own.

Would you ever participate in Bigg Boss, or say a Big Brother like your former co-star Shilpa Shetty?

Only on one condition: if the other contestants are Salman Khan and Karan Johar (laughs).

My last memory of you as a host is as Prem Kumar, the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in Slumdog Millionaire (2008). How close are you going to be to that on Bigg Boss?

He was a cheater. He was very grey. Here, I have to be very fair.

You said your wife Sunita Kapoor is the Bigg Boss of your house. What's your strategy to survive there?

The only strategy is to listen to the Bigg Boss. She's the Bigg Boss, a great host, and my voice of conscience. I've survived for almost 40 years now. I think I've survived pretty well so far, happily, positively, had three kids. Hopefully, I'll survive many more years.

Can you give us a hint about who's participating this year?

I think you'll be able to guess that better. You have my number. Everyone knows me in Hindustan Times. So please WhatsApp me if you get to know. I'm also as blank as you are. I don't know who's participating… yet.

Lastly, do you have any favourite winners from past seasons of Bigg Boss?

Sidharth Shukla. There used to be the Golden Petal Awards on Colors, in which I'd danced with him. He was a good looking guy and among my favourite winners.

