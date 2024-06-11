 Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants tentative list: Harshad Chopda, Vada Pav Girl and more | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants tentative list: Harshad Chopda, Vada Pav Girl and more

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jun 11, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3: The following actors and social media personalities have been locked in for the upcoming season, as per a new report.

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT's third season will be hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new promo of the show in which Anil can be seen assuring fans that they are in for a treat. Now, a tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants has been shared by India Today. Also read | Bigg Boss OTT 3 new promo: Anil Kapoor raises the stakes ‘kyuki abhi sab badlega.' Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Actor Harshad Chopda and Chandrika Dixit, aka Instagram's Vada Pav girl, will reportedly be seen on the show.
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Actor Harshad Chopda and Chandrika Dixit, aka Instagram's Vada Pav girl, will reportedly be seen on the show.

Stars reportedly confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per India Today sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show's producer Rajan Shahi recently spoke about parting with Harshad due to creative differences. Shehzada was also in the news for being ousted from the show for alleged unprofessional behaviour.'

Temptation Island winners Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta are reportedly on the Bigg Boss OTT contestants list. Nikhil recently filed a defamation case against Cheshta after she accused him of already being in a relationship and lying to her.

Moreover, according to the report, social media personalities Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit, aka Instagram's Vada Pav girl, are confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The makers are reportedly also negotiating with a popular Bollywood celebrity for a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house.

More about the show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on JioCinema from June 21. Bigg Boss OTT – a spin-off of the popular Bigg Boss franchise – first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to actor and longtime Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

