Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know when and where to stream the show

It’s official! After a lot of promotional material hinting at a change of host, Jio Cinema has finally announced that Anil Kapoor is the new host of Bigg Boss OTT, season 3. The OTT platform made the official announcement on Thursday, sharing a poster and the date the reality show will begin streaming. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reacts to Anil Kapoor taking over from Salman Khan as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3) Anil Kapoor took over from Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

Anil Kapoor takes over from Salman Khan

The digital edition of Bigg Boss saw Karan Johar hosting the first season with Salman taking over the second one. “Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, @AnilKapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,” wrote the OTT platform on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Fans were thrilled to see Anil take over as host. One X user wrote, “Welcome the great Anil Kapoor,” while another commented, “Cannot wait.” Some however made it clear that they would miss Salman as the host, while others wanted to know the names of contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, it looks like they’ll have to wait till June 21 to know more.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a promotional video of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on her Instagram stories, writing, “They’ve got the most talented, hardworking and handsome man onboard!”

Anusha Dandekar denies being part of Bigg Boss OTT

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar lost her cool on Wednesday after reports of her participation in the reality show surfaced. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “At this point if you Google my name. First it was about me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this is another lie! I’ve not spoken to anyone and they won’t even call me for this show coz they know my answer! Which is never. Incase there is any further confusion. I should be paid for the PR though! I like that everyone wants to use my name.”

A screen grab of Anusha Dandekhar's Instagram stories.

Previous seasons

Bigg Boss OTT’s first season was announced in 2021, with Karan hosting the show streaming on Voot. The second season streamed on Jio Cinema in 2023 with Salman as the host. Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav have won the show in the first two seasons. The third season can be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 21.