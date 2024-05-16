Heeramandi actor Jason Shah breaks silence on breakup with Anusha Dandekar: 'People don't really listen...'

Jason Shah is receiving appreciation for his negative portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic-show Heeramandi. Despite mixed reviews for the series, Jason's acting prowess has been lauded by cinephiles. The actor, in a recent interview with ETimes, broke silence on his alleged breakup with Anusha Dandekar. (Also read: Will Heeramandi be the next RRR? Global success makes Bhansali’s series cut across languages, cultures, criticisms) Jason Shah recently opened up on his breakup with Anusha Dandekar.

Jason Shah recalls break-up with Anusha Dandekar

Jason, while recalling his spiritual transformation talked about his breakup with Anusha. He said, “I have had a spiritual change in my life since then (his break-up), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?" He further added, “A huge problem with relationships today, and one of the main reasons for breakups and divorces is that people don't really listen to the other. They're only trying to put forth what they feel. That's the sad part. Only when you listen to what a person says, especially earlier on, that your relationship will last longer.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is based on the Indian indpendence revolution during the 1920s-40s. The title of the show is based on the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) in the pre-partition era under the British Raj. Jason portrays a ruthless British officer Alastair Cartwright who is against Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan. The narrative is set in the backdrop of courtesans of Heeramandi and their relationships with Nawabs and British officers. The series also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal and Mark Bennington in crucial roles.

About Jason Shah

Jason made his Bollywood debut in an uncredited role with Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor. The movie featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif and Tabu as the leads.