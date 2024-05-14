Tabu to star in Dune Prophecy series as ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring’ Sister Francesca

Actor Tabu has been cast in a recurring role in the Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy. As reported by Variety, Tabu will essay the role of Sister Francesca. The series' team is yet to announce a release date. (Also Read | Tabu was surprised when Vishal Bharadwaj offered Maqbool to her: Nimmi was such a powerful character, owns her sexuality) Fans will see Tabu in Dune Prophecy series.

About Tabu's character, Sister Francesca

Tabu's character is described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital”. The series was commissioned originally in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood.

What is Dune: Prophecy about

The official logline read, as per the report, “Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

About Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Chris Mason.

Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer.

Dune films

So far, two Dune films have been released--Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. The second film released this year in theaters in March. Both the films have grossed over $1.1 billion so far. A third film is in the works.

About Tabu's films

Tabu was last seen in Crew, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

She will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the romantic drama will hit cinemas on July 5. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.