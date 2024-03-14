Katrina Kaif reveals feeling 'intimidated' by unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood: 'Experienced the pressure...'

Katrina Kaif has spoken about her experience with the pressure of looking a certain way. In an interview with Hello! India, Katrina, 40, admitted she’s had to face unrealistic and relentless beauty standards since joining films with 2003's Boom. She also opened up about how, at times, she is worried about her looks before stepping out for an event and what actor-husband Vicky Kaushal tells her then. Also read: Vicky Kaushal has Katrina Kaif's childhood pic as his phone wallpaper Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful actors in India, but even she worries about her looks.

Katrina Kaif on 'stifling' beauty standards

Katrina Kaif said, “I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating... There’ll be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see, which is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says 'It's Kay to Be You' (Her makeup brand Kay Beauty's tagline)?"

'I’m still trying to navigate'

Katrina, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, added, “It can be really, really confusing to retain and to maintain your sense of individuality and know who you are, not who you are in comparison to what everyone else is doing or saying around you. I think what’s really important for all of us, and this is something that I try to follow, is self belief, clarity of thought, determination and taking the time for us to understand our own thoughts and desires and goals. This is something that I’m still trying to navigate.”

Katrina's makeup brand

In 2019, the actor turned entrepreneur, when she decided to turn her passion for makeup into a business venture. Her label Kay Beauty has products for all age groups and skin tones. Kay Beauty has emerged as one of the most loved beauty brands online, and as per a 2023 report by Financialexpress.com, has an annual revenue of about $12 million.

