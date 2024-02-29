Vicky Kaushal has Katrina Kaif's childhood pic as his phone wallpaper; fans say 'he wants a baby just as cute as her'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans are lauding them for setting couple goals once again. A short clip and screenshot from Vicky's video interview with GQ India is being widely shared by fans. In the video, the actor is seen showing his phone wallpaper, which has a childhood photo of Katrina. Some are calling it 'wholesome'. Others are busy comparing Vicky to their not-so-similar partners. Also read: Vicky Kaushal says he's matured more since marrying Katrina Kaif than he did in first 33 years of his life Vicky Kaushal's phone wallpaper is going viral. It has a cute Katrina Kaif throwback photo.

Glimpse of Vicky Kaushal's wallpaper

During his recent interview, Vicky Kaushal spoke about his '10 essentials', which included sunglasses, his AirPods and alarm clock. While listing his mobile phone as another one of his essentials that he 'cannot live without', the actor gave a peek at his wallpaper, and soon fans were sharing the screenshots on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

'Vicky would want a daughter who looks just like this'

"This is so wholesome," tweeted a fan about Vicky's wallpaper with Katrina Kaif's childhood pic. Another wrote, "And I can’t even get a text back." Reacting to the tweet, a fan said, "Same (crying emoji)." One more tweeted, "And here my texts are getting ignored."

Praising Vicky, a fan also wrote, ‘that 0.1 percent of men in the world." Another said, “Vicky is another breed of men.” A fan wrote, "He (Vicky Kaushal) wants their future kids to be just as cute as she (Katrina Kaif) is." One more agreed, writing, "Okay, now I am sure Vicky would want a daughter, who looks just like this (Katrina’s childhood picture)." One more fan said Vicky was not just a green flag, but a whole 'green forest'.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky often keep sharing pictures of their holidays and date nights, as well as get-togethers and outings with family on Instagram. The actors are often also spotted together out and about in Mumbai.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place