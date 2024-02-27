Vicky Kaushal says he's matured more since marrying Katrina Kaif than he did in first 33 years of his life

Vicky Kaushal has opened up about his relationship with his wife, Katrina Kaif and revealed that he feels "absolutely content" with her. Speaking with GQ India, Vicky shared that he has become more mature and patient after marriage. Heaping more praises on his wife, Vicky called Katrina Kaif "home", and being with her makes him feel "this is right". He, however, teased that he is more stubborn, while Katrina is the emotional one. (Also Read | When Katrina Kaif said she did not become cynical after her break-up) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for over two years.

Vicky feels "absolutely content" with Katrina

Talking about how he feels with Katrina, Vicky said, "I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life. And 8 out of 10 times I’ve realized, 'Oh, there was a different perspective to this but I was too stuck on mine'. From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we have elaborate discussions on everything and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do. Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens.”

Vicky says with Katrina he doesn't feel like "rushing anywhere"

Vicky revealed that he feels 'this is right' when he is with Katrina. He said, “I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling. I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home....The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right).”

Katrina is the romantic one, says Vicky

Vicky said that from the initial days of their dating when there was "heady excitement every time we met" to two and a half years later now after marriage, "that feeling hasn’t changed". He added that he is somebody who hasn’t "ever been overtly romantic" but Katrina "makes me one".

He also shared that he is the more stubborn one, while Katrina is more emotional. Katrina made him a lot more patient and made him see things differently, said Vicky. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

