Elvish Yadav reacts to Munawar Faruqui egg pelting incident: 'Insaan akele padh jata hai aese situation mein'. Watch

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has reacted a few days after eggs were pelted at stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Friday. A reporter asked Elvish if he ever faced a similar situation. Recently, when Munawar visited an eatery on Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road, it led to a brawl and egg pelting. (Also Read | Munawar Faruqui shares first post after police detained and released him following Mumbai hookah bar raid) Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui are both Bigg Boss winners

Elvish reacts to egg pelting on Munawar

On Friday, Elvish said, "Yeh incident mere saath nahi hua but yeh bhi ghalat hai. Mai nahi bolunga ki bohut accha kara, main troll nahi karunga. Main bas yahi bolunga ki insaan akele padh jata hai aese situation mein. Itne saare log tumpe jobhi karrahe hai (Such an incident has not happened to me, but it's wrong. I won't say it was good, nor will I troll it. I'll just say that people become lonely in such situations. Whatever so many people might be doing to you)."

Elvish says such incidents come with fame

He also said, "Usme bada bura feel hota hai actually, obviously ki koi humarae saathe bura karraha hai. But hann kaamyabi k saath aese cheeze aati hai. Acche log chahne waale milte hai toh bure bhi milte hai. Humare saath, Bhagwan ki daya se, abhi tak nahi hua. Hunm chahenge bhi nahi ki humare saath nahi, kisi k saath bhi na ho (You feel bad actually, obviously because that someone is causing us harm. But ya with fame, such things come. If we meet our fans we also meet bad people. By God's grace, such a thing hasn't happened to us. I wouldn't want such a thing to happen to anyone else either)."

What happened that led to brawl

Early on Wednesday, Munawar visited Noorani Milk Centre (NMC) at the invitation of owner Akhtar Noorani. When Mashaallah Cuisine, opposite NMC, also invited him, he refused. This angered the owners of Mashaallah Cuisine.

Later, they attacked NMC, including throwing eggs at the owners and staff and abusing them. The Mumbai police booked seven people, including the owners and staff of Mashaallah Cuisine restaurant.

