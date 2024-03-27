Munawar Faruqui shares first post after police detained and released him following Mumbai hookah bar raid. See pic

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shared his first post on Wednesday after he was detained and then released by the Mumbai Police. Earlier on Wednesday, news agency PTI cited an official as saying that Munawar was among 14 persons detained after they were found smoking hookahs during a raid in south Mumbai. (Also Read | Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav getting bail in snake venom case) Munawar Faruqui was detained and then released by the Mumbai police.

Munawar's first post after being released by police

Taking to Instagram Stories, Munawar shared a selfie in which he smiled and posed. He was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a cap in the closeup picture as he stood inside a room.

To the photo, Munawar added the time stamp as 04:55, which was after his release. He wrote, "Tired and travelling (sparkles emoji)." He geo-tagged the location as Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Why Munawar was detained

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police conducted the raid at a hookah parlour located in Bora Bazar area of Fort around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, and the operation continued till 5am of Wednesday, an official said. "During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official said.

Under which IPC sections was Munawar detained

Police had received information that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlour in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs, he said. Munawar and others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said. Notices were served to Munawar and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go, he said.

Munawar released by police

News agency ANI, quoting the police said, "Though it was a bailable offence, the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go. The police are investigating the matter. Our team raided a hookah bar in Mumbai after getting information about tobacco being used in under the guise of herbal."

About Munawar

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, his game backfired soon, and he faced several hurdles, mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him. Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall. Before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar gained popularity after winning the reality show Lock Upp.

