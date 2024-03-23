Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav getting bail in snake venom case: ‘I know how it feels’

Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui recently posed together for a selfie at the Indian Premier Street League, leaving their fans excited at the prospects of a possible collaboration. Now, the stand-up comedian has reacted to fellow YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner getting a bail in the snake venom case. (Also Read – Elvish Yadav's parents make shocking revelations about luxury cars, Dubai flat: 'He rented cars for YouTube videos') Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui are both Bigg Boss winners

What Munawar said

When asked by a paparazzo how he feels about Elvish getting bail, Munawar Faruqui said, “I know how it feels. Good news hai (it's good news). So I'm happy (for Elvish).”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As he said, Munawar is no stranger to arrests and court cases. He walked out of Indore central jail in 2021 after over a month when the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Munawar and four others were arrested on January 1, 2021, following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a café in Indore on New Year's Day.

About Elvish's snake venom case

A Noida court granted bail to Elvish in a drugs case on Friday, six days after he was lodged in a jail. Elvish was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted.

Yadav was among the six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year on a complaint from a representative of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). The five other accused, all snake charmers, were arrested in November but are currently out on bail.

The five snake charmers were arrested from a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51 on November 3 last year and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession, while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized. However, police had said Yadav was not present at the banquet hall and they were probing his role in the case that allegedly involved the use of snake venom as a recreational drug.

With inputs from PTI

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.