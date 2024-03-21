Elvish Yadav's parents make shocking revelations about luxury cars, Dubai flat: 'He rented cars for YouTube videos'

Elvish Yadav is currently in judicial custody in connection to his alleged involvement in a snake venom case. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has accepted supplying snake venom at parties as reported by TOI, however, his parents have denied the claim. His father Ram Avtar Yadav and mother Sushma Yadav have now made revelations about his source of income, property and luxury cars in a recent interview with Aaj Tak. The couple maintained that their son is being framed because of his popularity. Also read: Elvish Yadav's 5 biggest controversies Elvish Yadav's parents make shocking revelations about his income and property.

Elvish Yadav's father talks about rented cars

Ever since, Elvish has been arrested in the snake venom case, questions have been raised about his his YouTube earnings and luxury cars and flats. While defending their son, Elvish's father gave a clarification about the Mercedes and Porsche cars featured in his son's vlogs. He said in Hindi, “He (Elvish) used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his new cars.”

Ram Avtar also revealed that the YouTuber used to borrow cars from his friends for making videos and used to return them after the shoot. His parents also dismissed reports about their son buying a house in Dubai. They claimed that Elvish's source of income is through vlogs and online sales of jackets.

Aly Goni reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest

Actor Aly Goni had recently reacted after Elvish's mother cried in a video following the YouTuber's arrest. He tweeted, “After seeing Elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart (broken emoji)... I hope she meets her son ASAP (As soon as possible), and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future.”

