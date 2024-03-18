Munawar Faruqui was asked about Elvish Yadav's arrest, here’s how he reacted

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has reacted to YouTuber Elvish Yadav's arrest. Speaking with Times Now News, Munawar revealed that he had no idea about Elvish's arrest. As per the report, Munawar interacted with media after the shoot of a Holi event in Mumbai. (Also Read | Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom in rave parties: Report) Munawar Faruqui reacted to Elvish Yadav's arrest.

What Munawar said

Munawar said, “Mujhe kuch bhi idea nahi iss baare mein. Mera phone toh band tha. Mere phone ki battery puri dead ho chuki hai. I don't know kaise hua yeh sab (I don't have any idea about this. My phone is switched off. My phone's battery is completely dead. I don't know how all these happened).”

As per the report, Munawar and Elvish Yadav were recently spotted playing cricket at ISPL's friendly match. They had also hugged each other.

About Elvish's arrest

Elvish, who was also Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, on Sunday was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day. This comes after Elvish was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. Five of those alleged accused have since been arrested by the Police.

About the case

The case pertains to the police raids at a Noida party in November 2023, during which police found snake venom used for intoxication by the guests. An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish, in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course, and no celebrity is bigger than the law."

Elvish's latest confession

An NDTV report cited police sources, who said Elvish has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him. According to the report, Elvish, who had earlier denied involvement in the snake venom case, also admitted during his questioning that he knew the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year.

