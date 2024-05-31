Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor takes over from Salman Khan as host; Sonam Kapoor reacts. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT is set to return for its third season this June. Jio Cinema released a video on Friday to officially announce a change in host. Anil Kapoor will take over from Salman Khan to host the third season of the show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 to premiere in June, watch new announcement promo) Sonam Kapoor was pumped Anil Kapoor would be hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

Anil Kapoor takes over from Salman Khan

Hindustan Times reported last week that Anil, not Salman, will host Bigg Boss OTT 3 this time. The new video confirms this. While his face isn’t shown, the voice and silhouette clearly indicate that it’s Anil.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He asks for a chair to be brought in for him to sit while saying, “Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas. (Let’s do something special this time.)” Jio Cinema shared the video, writing, “A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. (Much like Bigg Boss, their voice is enough.)” They’re yet to share the date from when it begins streaming.

A screen grab of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the news by sharing the video on her Instagram stories and writing, “They’ve got the most talented, hardworking and handsome man onboard!”

Why Salman Khan stepped down

A source told Hindustan Times that Salman stepped down from hosting duties due to his film commitments. “At the moment, Salman is focused on the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. That is one the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT,” they said, adding, “Salman is expected to start shooting for Sikandar in June, and that has made him let go of Bigg Boss OTT. Along with his film commitment, Salman also felt that it would look repetitive to the audience, as he is also known to host the reality show on TV.”

Fans react

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement if the comments section under the video is anything to go by. Some fans were happy to see Anil take over hosting duties while others thought Salman was irreplaceable. “No one can match salman khan when it comes to bigg boss hosting,” wrote some fans, while others commented fire emojis with, “Welcome Anil sir.”