Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s first pictures with Mehzabeen Coatwala out after rumoured second wedding

Days after reports of Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured wedding with Mehzabeen Coatwala surfaced, pictures of the couple cutting cake have now surfaced on social media. In the photos, the couple can be seen all smiles and clearly in a celebratory mood. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets married for second time, ‘wants to keep it under wraps’) Pictures of Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala cutting cake are doing rounds on social media.

Munawar and Mehzabeen cut cake

Paparazzi photographer Varinder Chawla shared pictures of Munawar and Mehzabeen cutting cake on his Instagram, claiming, “First picture of #MunawarFaruqui & second wife #MehzabeenCoatwala cutting cake after their wedding goes viral!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the picture, Munawar can be seen dressed in a white shirt, while Mehzabeen looks beautiful in lavender. They cut into a white cake with flower petals on them. However, whether the couple is married and when the picture was taken is unclear.

Fans react

Fans however took it as a sign that they are married, with one fan writing, “Congratulations #MunawarFaruqui bhai on your 2nd wedding. Best wishes! The first photo of the couple is here.” Another wrote, “Mashallah apki jodi bhut bhut bhut bhut zyada hi khubsurat lag rhi. (You’re both looking very beautiful together.)”

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day, Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead, and precious moments with your little ones - your daughter and son!”

Munawar’s rumoured wedding

On Monday, rumours surfaced that Munawar had gotten married for the second time. Times Now quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khass pictures bhi nahi milega apko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two).”

The report also claimed that only the couple's near and dear ones were present for the ceremony as it was a close-knit function. Reportedly, Munawar got married nearly two weeks ago. He and his new bride supposedly held their wedding reception at Mumbai's ITC Grand Maratha on Sunday.

Munawar’s previous marriage

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine with whom he has a six-year-old son Mikael, who celebrates his birthday today (May 29). He first spoke about his family in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. He also spoke about his son with Mannara Chopra while taking part in Bigg Boss 17.

He said, “I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce was finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and stays with me.” Mehzabeen has a daughter from a previous marriage.