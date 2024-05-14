Mannara Chopra receives flak for sharing a video of her ‘enjoying rain’: ‘Buildings have collapsed, people hospitalised’

Mannara Chopra, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, shared a video on her Instagram for which she received flak. The actor shared that she was ‘enjoying the rain’ but was called out by netizens for being tone-deaf. (Also Read: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Vijay Varma reacts, Soni Razdan says BMC 'discovers illegal billboards' only after a disaster) Mannara Chopra shared a video expressing her happiness at the Mumbai rains.(Instagram)

Mannara gets called out

Mannara shared a video in which she’s dancing to the song Akhiyaan Gulaab in the balcony of a high-rise building. Dressed in a pink tank top paired with black pants, she shows off her moves as the rain falls. She even gets on the railing of her balcony to dance, which worried some of her fans. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Enjoying the first rain !! inbetween a shoot day. #pehlibaarish.” Some fans even thought she looked adorable in the video.

But given the situation in Mumbai due to the dust storm and rain, with a billboard collapsing leaving people hospitalised, some netizens were not thrilled with her sharing a video like that. One left a comment, “buildings have collapsed, people are hospitalised and maybe some dead some are still in debris with rescue operations going on aur in brainless ameero ko reels bnani hai. (..and these brainless rich want to make reels.)” One fan noticed she was getting trolled, writing, “@memannara deleat this reel.. You are getting trolled.”

Another asked, “14 logo ki maut huie hai Esme aur ye dance kar rhi hai. (What’s there to dance about when 14 people are dead)” One wrote, “Yaha sb pareshan hai aur inko nachna hai had hai aese logo ko. (Everyone is worried and then there are people like this who want to dance)” One was ired enough to write, “Shameless doesn’t even know how many people suffered and died in this storm today in multiple places in Mumbai”

Upcoming work

Mannara, who last starred in Hi Five - Fun and Gun in Telugu, will soon be seen in Thiragabadara Saami in Telugu and Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan in Punjabi. She also starred in the ALT Balaji series Bhootmate last year and had a guest appearance on the TV show Dance Deewane 4.