Mumbai hoarding collapse: Vijay Varma reacts, Soni Razdan says BMC 'discovers illegal billboards' only after a disaster

Celebs react to Mumbai hoarding collapse

She took to the comments section of journalist Faye D’Souza’s Instagram post, in which she shared an update about the falling of the hoarding. Soni commented, "Terrible." She also wrote under another Instagram post by Faye, "But why do they only discover this illegal hoarding AFTER it’s killed people? Isn’t the @my_bmc therefore liable for prosecution in this case then? For not doing their due diligence before such a disaster takes place?"

‘Life in our country has zero value’

Actor and TV host, Roshan Abbas also commented, "Who did the hoarding belong to? Who is the owner. It is very easy to determine this." Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma shared a video of the accident on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Oh no.”

Actor Mini Mathur also took to Instagram Stories and wrote on Tuesday, "Life in our country has zero value. Whose hoarding is it? Who allowed it to stand there for years? The blame game this week will lead to no answers and the corrupt nexus that allowed the open flouting of rules will never be taken apart. Disgusting."

Mini Mathur reacted to the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar.

What actually happened

14 people died and 74 were injured after a towering hoarding advertised alongside a petrol pump in Mumbai collapsed amid rain and gutsy winds. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana in the Ghatkopar area when the weather in the city suddenly changed with dust storm and rain.

Over 100 people were initially trapped after the 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell on the petrol pump, triggering a search and rescue operation. An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The BMC said, in a statement, on Monday evening that 20 to 30 people were still trapped inside the rubble from the hoarding collapse. However, the NDRF was facing issues in removing the rubble due to the collapse that occurred at a petrol pump, which could lead to a hazardous situation.