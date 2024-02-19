Mannara Chopra slams Akasa Air over rude behaviour; airline claims she asked to waive off excess baggage fee

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra criticised Akasa Air, calling them the 'worst airlines'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Mannara said that she wasn't feeling well, but the airline's staff “ended up being rude again.” (Also Read | Mannara Chopra on why she didn't use Priyanka Chopra's name on Bigg Boss 17) Mannara Chopra shared tweets complaining about Akasa Air.

Mannara Chopra slams Akasa Air

Mannara wrote, "The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir. This is my second experience with them, first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well they ended up being rude again."

What the airlines said

Replying to her, Akasa Air wrote, "We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee. We seek your understanding in this regard. Also, we'd like to address any previous concerns you may have. Please DM us the details."

Mannara responds

Mannara replied, "What are you writing sir, your staff was acting rude to me. I was not feeling well this morning, I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager. Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue."

Akasa Air claims Mannara asked to remove excess baggage fee

Akasa Air wrote a long tweet, "Hi Mannara, in reference to your travel on Akasa Air flight QP 1719 from Delhi to Mumbai on February 18, 2024, we would like to clarify the situation: 1. In accordance with our baggage policy, check-in baggage exceeding the 15 kg limit are subject to excess fees. In this instance, the checked baggage exceeded the limit, requiring excess baggage fee that was consistently requested to be waived. Our team requested your adherence to the airline policy."

It also added, "2. Seating in our front row (A+ seat) requires advance booking and incurs an additional fee which cannot be waived . As our team explained, all front row seats had been reserved by other passengers and it was not possible for us to move a confirmed seat booking. Given your request and keeping in mind how you were feeling, we accommodated you on an emergency row seat, which is also an A+ seat and has ample leg space and comfort."

About Mannara

Mannara emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 17. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of the reality show.

