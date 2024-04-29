Mannara Chopra reveals she was rejected for a fairness cream ad for this reason: ‘I really wanted to do it’

Mannara Chopra opened up about losing a fairness cream commercial a few years ago. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared that she cleared three audition rounds for the ad and was nearly there to shoot for the ad but all of a sudden she had pimples on her forehead. Due to this reason, she was sent home from set and was rejected from the ad. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra feeds Mannara Chopra cake as she attends her birthday party, does a little dance for Nick Jonas. Watch) Mannara Chopra was recently seen on the latest season of Bigg Boss.

What Mannara said

In the interview, Mannara shared how she got the offer after auditioning multiple times. She said, “I auditioned for the ad. I did one round of auditions, and I got shortlisted. I was called again for the second round. Again, I was further shortlisted. Then they called me one day prior to the shoot to see the final thing… last ki do girls bachti hai na, unhe selection karna hota hai (the last girls among which they choose). To unhone mujhe uske liye bulaya (They called me for that reason) and I got selected again! After three rounds I was supposed to go on set.”

'I remember I went home and I started crying'

She further continued what happened next, and added, “Just overnight I got pimples and acne on my forehead. By 4'o o'clock in the morning when I reached Madh Island… this area (pointing towards her forehead) was full of pimples. They tried to do some cut light, but it didn't work out. I was sent back from the set. That was really disheartening… woh meri life ka sabse pehla rejection that (that was the first rejection of my life). A lot of people say that they don't want to do fairness things but I really wanted to do it, I will be honest. I remember I went home and I started crying for crying that I got rejected for these stupid pimples.”

Mannara emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 17. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of the reality show.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, and celebrities updates all in one place