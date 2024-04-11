MUMBAI: When Indian comedian and reality TV show Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui decided to visit a sweet shop on Mohammed Ali Road in the early hours of Wednesday, he probably never would have imagined it would lead to a brawl. One involving pelting eggs no less. Munawar’s visit to Mhd Ali Rd eatery leads to anda pelting; seven booked

The Mumbai police booked seven people, including the owners and staff of Mashaallah Cuisine restaurant, for attacking the proprietors of a neighbouring eatery, Noorani Milk Centre (NMC).

It all started around 1.30 am on Wednesday when Faruqui visited NMC at the invitation of owner Akhtar Noorani. According to the police, the popular comedian was also invited by the owners of Mashaallah Cuisine to visit their establishment, which is located right opposite NMC, but he refused to do so.

This angered Abdula Naseer Shaikh and Rehman Naseer Shaikh, the owners of Mashaallah Cuisine, especially since they already had a previous dispute with the owners of NMC, according to the police.

After Faruqui left, Abdula and Rehman gathered their staff and started attacking NMC, including throwing eggs at the owners and staff and abusing them.

“Immediately after we received information about the incident, our teams reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We brought both parties to the police station. Later, we registered an offence against the Mashaallah owners and their staff members,” said an officer at the Pydhonie police station.

Apart from Abdula and Rehman, the persons booked by the police were Amin Hanif Shaikh, Naseem Alam Khan, Sajid Salim Khan, Mohammad Sharif Ali Sheer, and Aniljul Mohammad Shakru Devgan.

They were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.