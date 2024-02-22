Anurag Dobhal roasts Bigg Boss, Munawar Faruqui in new vlog: ‘You can buy two McLaren tyres with show’s prize money'

hAnurag Dobhal took an early exit from Bigg Boss 17 but it seems he's still thinking about the show and his co-contestants. Albeit not in the best of ways. On Wednesday, he posted a fresh vlog on his YouTube channel and roasted the show and this season's winner Munawar Faruqui. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on allegation that Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed: 'Got nothing on platter, I worked hard') YouTube vlogger Anurag Dobhal called out 'two-timers' in his new vlog.

Roasting Bigg Boss

Sitting in a McLaren in a Dubai showroom, Anurag (or UK07 Rider as is his channel name) unleashed a rant against the show and Munawar. He joked that the show's prize money could only buy him two McLaren tyres at best. He recently bought a Lamborghini in India worth ₹5 crore. The Bigg Boss prize money this season was ₹50 lakh. Anurag also said to his friend behind the camera that they have donated more money than the prize money for the show.

Munawar the two-timer?

Anurag Dobhal then trained his guns on Munawar. He told his friend never to ‘two-time’ women, specially after one is married and more so after one has had children too. He said that two-timers are roaming around the city in taxis while he has his own Lamborghini. Munawar had been simultaneously dating multiple women, which was revealed on the reality show. While his image and self confidence took a hit after the reveal, he still managed to win the show.

Anurag's Bigg Boss experience

After leaving the show, Anurag recalled a heartbreaking 'walk of shame' activity that happened in the Bigg Boss house involving him and how it took a toll on him, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Anurag said about his Bigg Boss 17 stint, “Mere sath show mein walk of shame hua hai. Ek puri activity mere liye banaye gaye the... yeh sachai hai. Yeh footage hai unpe. Yeh cheez dekh kar ke aaya hu. Ek puri activity mein mere ko khada kar diya gaya hai kyunki maine show ki disrespect ki aur pure ghar wale 'Shame, shame Anurag' chilla rahe the (I was made to do a walk of shame on the show. That is the truth and there is footage of it. I was made to take part in an activity, where all contestants shouted 'Shame on Anurag')."

"The makers would not have shown this activity on TV, but I was humiliated in front of the whole house for apparently disrespecting the show. I was made to hold a board that read ‘shame’. Can you imagine what all I have gone through in that house? This is my version of events,” he said.