Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on allegation that Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed: 'Got nothing on platter, I worked hard'

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has responded to claims that this season's winner was 'fixed'. In an interview with ETimes, the stand-up comedian was asked to react to people calling him 'fixed winner'. He said people accusing him of being the 'fixed winner' should watch the whole season, and then they will release how much 'scrutiny' he went through. He also said that before Bigg Boss 17, he would have wanted to change people's 'perceptions' about him, but now he knows he 'can't change their opinion'. Also read: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui thanks ‘bade bhai’ Salman Khan in first post Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Salman khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday after beating Abhishek Kumar, who was the first runner-up.

Munawar 'answers people calling him a fixed winner'

Asked about the Bigg Boss 17 winner being fixed, Munawar Faruqui said, "Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed fixed winner, then it can't truly be a fixed winner). If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai (The whole season if proof) that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed’."

He added, "Having said that, people can have that feeling because, when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things, then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka (I think I won because of people's love), and people who are calling me me fixed winner, I can’t change their opinion. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions, but now I feel I can’t change everyone."

Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss win

Ever since Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss win, actor Abhishek Kumar, who was the first runner-up, was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some Bigg Boss viewers are saying Abhishek was more deserving to win the trophy than Munawar. However, some reports suggest that Munawar won the trophy with a huge difference in votes. Actor Mannara Chopra came third, and actor Ankita Lokhande was fourth on Bigg Boss 17. Also in the top five was YouTuber Arun Mahashetty.

As part of the win, Munawar was presented the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, a swanky new car and a grand cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Interestingly, this is Munawar's second time winning a reality show after Lock Upp season 1 in 2022. Abhishek gave Munawar a tight hug after the latter was declared the winner by actor-host Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale on Sunday. Abhishek was also seen touching Salman’s feet after the winner was announced and hugged him. “Very well played, Abhishek,” Salman said to the actor.

