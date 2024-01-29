Munawar Faruqui lifts Bigg Boss 17 trophy, thanks ‘bade bhai’ Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 17: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss after spending more than 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. He defeated actor Abhishek Kumar to win the finale. Moments after winning the show, he took to Instagram and posted his first photo with the coveted trophy. Also read: Ankita Lokhande mobbed by fans after losing Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan after the finale show.

Munawar's first post after Bigg Boss win

In the photo, Munawar was joined by host Salman Khan. Munawar smiled big, next to Salman in a black-and-white suit. Salman, in his casual look, smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Munawar wrote, “Bohot Bohot shukriya janta aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (thank you my fans for all the love and support. Finally the trophy is here). Special thanks to bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari ‘Munawar ki janta aur Munawar ke warrior’ ka dil se shukriya (thanks to all of my fans from the bottom of my heart).”

Munawar took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. He was among the finalists alongside Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek.

Munawar on winning Bigg Boss 17

The finale was extra special for Munawar as it was also his birthday. Talking to Times Now, he said in an interview, “Isse badiya birthday nahi ho sakta (it couldn't have been better).”

Bigg Boss 17

Munawar was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He grabbed the attention of viewers ever since he participated in the show, a lot because of his shayaris. However, later on, his popularity fell a little after his game backfired on him following his ex Ayesha Khan's entry into the house.

Ayesha made several allegations against him in the show. From blaming him for cheating on her to making alleged false promises, she even claimed that he proposed to another girl for marriage. She also mentioned Munawar's ex-girlfriend Nazila on the show. Despite these, Munawar stood strong and won the show with heavy votes in his favour.

Before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar rose to fame after winning Lock Upp. It was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

