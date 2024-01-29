Ankita Lokhande mobbed by fans after losing Bigg Boss 17, she tells them ‘aaram se’. Watch

Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 winner's trophy. Ankita Lokhande, who was eliminated from the show, minutes before the winner of the season was declared, was mobbed by fans as she stepped out of the sets. It seems like Ankita wanted to avoid the paparazzi, as she refused media interaction. Also read: Mother-in-law wants Ankita Lokhande to promise she 'won't ruin family's name again' Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande was the fourth finalist of the show.

Ankita after Bigg Boss elimination

In a video, Ankita Lokhande looked visibly upset. She was making her way into her vanity van when media and fans surrounded her. Her mother was seen walking behind her as the actor's team tried to control the crowd.

Ankita is heard telling everyone, “Aaram se (take it easy.” For the finale, Ankita wore a silver saree. She became the fourth finalist to be eliminated from the reality show.

Reacting to the video, someone wrote in the comment section, “She is really feeling broken now.” “The craze for her because she refused to do interviews (family first priority),” mentioned another. One more said, “Ankita Is real winner.”

Ankita's elimination

Ankita grew a little emotional after her name popped up for elimination in the finale. Similarly, her family members also seemed surprised and disappointed. Her sister-in-law was seen teary-eyed.

Salman Khan to Ankita

The Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was also shocked after hearing her name. He said he expected Ankita to be the winner of the 17th season. Salman said, “I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked....Ankita, your journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss.”

Ankita Lokhande on not winning Bigg Boss 17

Taking to the Bigg Boss stage, Ankita said in the show, “I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything. Main TV ki beti hun, yeh meri karam bhoomi hai...maine kaafi ups and downs dekhe par main khushi se jaa rahi (TV is my workplace. I am her child. I have seen ups and downs in the Bigg Boss house but I am leaving with a smile).” Ankita had joined the show alongside her husband Vicky Jain.

