 Ankita Lokhande is upset as mother-in-law says she 'ruined family's name' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Mother-in-law wants Ankita Lokhande to promise she 'won't ruin family's name again', actor gets upset

Mother-in-law wants Ankita Lokhande to promise she 'won't ruin family's name again', actor gets upset

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 28, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law is still at it, delivering one scathing comment after another. She did not hold back even at finale episode.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17 but that is still not impressive enough for her mother-in-law Ranjani Jain. On the finale episode, Ranjani arrived as guest to ‘show support’ for Ankita, along with the actor's mother and husband Vicky Jain. However, she ended up ruining Ankita's mood once again. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Ankita's mother-in-law says she ruined the family's name; Arun Mashettey evicted)

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law just won't quit making things difficult for her.
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law just won't quit making things difficult for her.

Host Salman Khan was teasing Ranjani and Ankita for all the chaos that former's comments had caused in the media and on the show. Salman Khan got Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law to make some promises to each other. Ankita promised to take care of her family, her mother-in-law, and stay with Vicky all her life. Upon her turn, Rajani Jain said that Ankita should promise to never take part in a show ‘jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where you spoil the family's name).’

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ankita was upset at her words. “I am a part of this industry mumma. I am proud of it,” Ankita said.

Previously, Ranjani Jain visited the show as guest and told Ankita to respect Vicky more. She even told her how her husband called up Ankita's mother when he saw Ankita throwing slippers at Vicky. “He asked her if she too hit her husband like this,” she told Ankita, who was upset at her words. The actor told her MIL not to blame her mother and dead father for her actions on the show.

Once she left the Bigg Boss house, Ranjani gave interviews to different media portals. She made some scathing comments against Ankita, including how the family was never in support of her marriage with Vicky and that it was him who was financially supporting her.

Other finalists on the show include Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On