Mother-in-law wants Ankita Lokhande to promise she 'won't ruin family's name again', actor gets upset

Ankita Lokhande is one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17 but that is still not impressive enough for her mother-in-law Ranjani Jain. On the finale episode, Ranjani arrived as guest to 'show support' for Ankita, along with the actor's mother and husband Vicky Jain. However, she ended up ruining Ankita's mood once again.

Host Salman Khan was teasing Ranjani and Ankita for all the chaos that former's comments had caused in the media and on the show. Salman Khan got Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law to make some promises to each other. Ankita promised to take care of her family, her mother-in-law, and stay with Vicky all her life. Upon her turn, Rajani Jain said that Ankita should promise to never take part in a show ‘jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where you spoil the family's name).’

Ankita was upset at her words. “I am a part of this industry mumma. I am proud of it,” Ankita said.

Previously, Ranjani Jain visited the show as guest and told Ankita to respect Vicky more. She even told her how her husband called up Ankita's mother when he saw Ankita throwing slippers at Vicky. “He asked her if she too hit her husband like this,” she told Ankita, who was upset at her words. The actor told her MIL not to blame her mother and dead father for her actions on the show.

Once she left the Bigg Boss house, Ranjani gave interviews to different media portals. She made some scathing comments against Ankita, including how the family was never in support of her marriage with Vicky and that it was him who was financially supporting her.

Other finalists on the show include Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra.