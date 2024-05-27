Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui gets married for second time, ‘wants to keep it under wraps’: Report

Munawar Faruqui marries again

A source told the publication, "Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khass pictures bhi nahi milega apko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two)."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More about Munawar's wedding, second wife

"Only the couple's near and dear ones were present for the ceremony. It was an extremely close-knit function," added the source. Citing a social media page, the report said that Munawar Faruqui performed nikah with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Reportedly, a social media page shared that the actor got married nearly two weeks ago. Munawar and his new bride reportedly held their wedding reception at Mumbai's ITC Grand Maratha on Sunday.

Hina Khan part of celebrations?

It was reportedly an intimate function. As per the report, Munawar's friend-actor Hina Khan was among those invited to the celebrations. On her Instagram Stories, Hina had shared her picture. She added the song Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai as the background music.

When Munawar spoke about first marriage, son

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar revealed he married a girl of his family's choice but the wedding did not work out. Munawar was asked about it when he said, “I don’t want to talk about her. It just didn’t work out.”

In 2022, in the reality show Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut showed Munawar a picture with a woman and a kid and asked him about it. Munawar then said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about... I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”