close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Temptation Island India's Vaibhav Gandhi: I know Elvish Yadav, he stays 1-2 kms away from my house

Temptation Island India's Vaibhav Gandhi: I know Elvish Yadav, he stays 1-2 kms away from my house

BySneha Biswas
Nov 07, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Temptation Island India is streaming on JioCinema app. Vaibhav Gandhi is the latest participant on the show.

The first-ever season of Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha has kicked off on Jio Cinema. The latest tempter to join the love villa is YouTuber Vaibhav Gandhi aka Jimmy. Vaibhav is confident and excited about his entry into the game, he told Hindustan Times. Also read: Abhishek Malhan to enter Temptation Island India

Temptation Island India stars Vaibhav Gandhi aka Jimmy.
Temptation Island India stars Vaibhav Gandhi aka Jimmy.

Vaibhav said, “This is my first reality show and I am very excited. I have never seen a dating reality show before. I just got a call and packed my bags for Mumbai. One day before my flight, I sat and watched only one season of Temptation Island (US version)."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“I have signed the contract and everything. I can’t do anything about it but I just watched to figure out what I have to do. It helped me. I got an idea of what the show is about. At least I got to know what it is. I will figure out the rest."

This year's theme is Pyaar Ki Pariksha (the ultimate test of love). Reflecting on the same, Vaibhav said, “I don't have much knowledge about love but I can't tell you what can you expect from the show. After spending 40-42 days, the committed ones will find out who is best for them. Singles like me might end up finding someone else.”

Vaibhav, after declaring himself single, revealed his parents' reaction to Temptation Island India. He said, “I have told them that I am going on a vacation. My family is least bothered about work; Only my mom cares. She was like ‘Do you want to do it? Are you ok with it? Then do it'.”

Vaibhav will be competing against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav and many others on the show. Turns out both the YouTubers are from Gurugram. In fact, Vaibhav is his neighbour. He shared, “Elvish's house is 1-2 km away from my house. I know him.”

Vaibhav Gandhi meets Abhishek Malhan on Temptation Island India.
Vaibhav Gandhi meets Abhishek Malhan on Temptation Island India.

Not only Elvish but even Vaibhav shares a close bond with Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek recently joined him on the show and both shared a warm hug.

Despite the fierce competition, Vaibhav doesn't feel the pressure to prove himself. “Not that I am pressurised but I am so happy to get such an opportunity. I hope to take my community a level up. My two brothers–Abhishek and Elvish have done it already,” he responded to the last question.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sneha Biswas

    Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out