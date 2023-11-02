'Bigg Boss OTT 2' fame Abhishek Malhan to enter 'Temptation Island India'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): After Elvish Yadav, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finalist Abhishek Malhan will be seen participating in the reality show 'Temptation Island India'. HT Image

Thrilled about being part of one of the world reality formats, Abhishek said, "I'm really excited to be a part of this interesting show. It's all about going after what you believe in, getting to know yourself better, and creating meaningful connections. For me, it's all about sharing the love, and that's exactly what I'm going to do. Love is at the heart of it all, and I can't wait to explore it on Temptation Island India. I truly wish my fellow YouTuber finds love in the show."

The show which looks like a start-studded spectacle also has the beautiful Mouni Roy essaying the role of Queen of Hearts and the stunning Karan Kundra as its host.

All set to don the hat of a host, Karan Kundrra earlier said, "I'm excited to be hosting the Indian version of the world-popular format, Temptation Island. Having personally enjoyed watching the show, I believe it's a refreshingly unique concept for Indian audiences, setting it apart from other reality shows. It's a thrilling journey where couples openly confront their issues and desires to test the strength of their love. Instead of discussing problems in private, these couples openly are going to confront their challenges to see if their love can overcome their desires."

Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on 3rd November on JioCinema. (ANI)