Bigg Boss OTT 3 new promo: Anil Kapoor raises the stakes ‘kyuki abhi sab badlega.' Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has become a hot topic ever since it was announced. It is set to premiere on June 21, 9 PM on JioCinema. With Anil Kapoor taking over the role of long-time Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, netizens eagerly await to see him in a new avatar. A new promotional video is out now, featuring Anil Kapoor as he sets the tone for the season. High anticipation has the fans in a chokehold, as Anil Kapoor says, “Bohot hua jhakaas, is baar karte hai kuch khaas.” Buckle up for the Anil Kapoor special! It seems like this season has a lot of surprises for the contestants and viewers alike. Anil Kapoor hints at new rules in the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Big Boss 3 new promo video

In the 1-minute-15-second video, the Lamhe actor is seen wondering about his career’s journey. He recalled how everyone mocked, “Kya hi baaki hai AK?” (what else if left AK?), to which he boldly responded with “Abhi to bas shuru kia hai” (I have just started) as he steps into the role of the host for Big Boss. It's a notable change as Salman Khan remained a familiar face in almost all Big Boss seasons. Anil Kapoor-helmed Big Boss will be different from its previous seasons, as he keeps reiterating ‘abhi sab badlega.’ (everything will change now).

The video opens up in a dramatic setting, with the 67-year-old actor pushing through a crowd, wearing masks. He then bursts into a studio and announces, “New rule, same game”. The new Big Boss host amps up the heat as he takes over the new position (literally) by settling into the iconic Big Boss chair. In the video, glimpses of old Big Boss contestants are also seen. Season 3 has introduced the theme of ‘Ab sab badlega’ with the compelling tagline: ‘Thoda logic, Thoda magic.’

Anil posted the promotional video on his Instagram handle, captioning, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega (The weathwr will change, the temperature will change. With the invent of AK, everything will change)." The Mr. India actor promises big changes, surprises, and twists in this new season of battle of wits.

About Big Boss OTT

Big Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on June 21. Big Boss OTT is a popular spin-off of the Indian reality TV show Big Boss. Karan Johar hosted the first season and it streamed on Voot. The second season’s hosting duties again went to the long-time Big Boss host Salman Khan.

The first season’s winner was actress Divya Aggarwal, while Youtuber Elvish Yadav hoisted the winner’s trophy in the second season. He was the first wild card entry who won in the history of the show.