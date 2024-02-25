Divya Aggarwal ties the knot with beau Apurva Padgaonkar: It was the most unconventional wedding

Actor Divya Aggarwal tied the knot with beau, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. Calling it an “unconventional” and “fun” wedding, Aggarwal tells us, “It was fun because it was a small affair, we were able to concentrate on the amount of people that we love. We never got cold feet at all. We were very happy and amongst ourselves. We did not care about anybody else around us, just enjoying ourselves,” adding, “The moments were very special, especially the pheras and sindhoor moment. It will be stuck in my head forever for sure.” divya aggarwal on tying the knot with apurva

The Bigg Boss OTT winner always wanted a different wedding affair and that’s what she did. “I just wanted to do something funny and unconventional. The backdrop of haldi was also very different, it had chips packets. The idea behind that was I always used to munch on them with my bridesmaids. I didn’t want to do anything conventional or that has been done earlier, I wanted everything different,” the 31-year-old continues, “In the end, everybody was happy, that’s what’s important. The entire stereotypical thing of wearing green on mehndi and yellow on haldi, we were different from that and even our outfits were purple, I wanted to do a purple wedding.”

Is there a change that she is feeling after the wedding? “There is no change whatsoever and that makes me feel better. Love has increased in two days, in fact. I am able to feel that I am married, it is definitely adding a lot of closeness between the two of us. There’s absolutely no change in the lifestyle as we were already living together. But, it’s fun to dress myself up everyday in sindoor and mangalsutra,” Aggarwal answers.

Talking about her honeymoon plans, the actor shares, “We both are very workaholic. After 3 days of partying, now it’s time to get back to work. We shall plan our honeymoon when the time is right. We want to go to Massaai Mara, Kenya.”

“He loves animals, probably even more than humans. He wants to witness their migration period so we will be going there around April, it’s the specific time that they do it,” she concludes