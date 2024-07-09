Bigg Boss OTT 3: Snake spotted behind handcuffed Lovekesh Kataria! Fans are shocked

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming up with new surprises with every episode. The reality series recently had an unexpected guest entering the house. Lovekesh Kataria given punishment by Bigg Boss to remain handcuffed in the garden area. Fans were quick to spot a snake crawling behind Lovekesh while he underwent his punishment. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik scolds Kritika Malik for sitting with Vishal Pandey: 'Idhar aajaa ab') Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria was spotted with a snake during punishment.

Fans call Lovekesh Kataria's punishment “inhuman”

A user shared the clip and condemned the punishment while captioning the post as, “This is inhuman seriously behaviour #BBOTT3 (two heartbroken emojis) Stay Strong #LuvKataria.” A fan commented, "Insaaniyat naam ki koi chiz nehi he kya mekars ko (The makers do not have any humanity left). However, others called it an edited clip. There has been no confirmation or denial from the show about snake's appearance in the viral video.

Lovekesh's punishment, Armaan-Vishal's cold war

Lovekesh was in handcuffs for more than 12 hours. But the reason behind his punishment is yet to be disclosed. After Armaan Malik's slapping incident, a cold war has been started between him and Vishal Pandey. For the unversed, Vishal, while having a funny conversation with Lovekesh had called Armaan ‘lucky’ while pointing out his second wife Kritika Malik who was working out in sports wear.

When Armaan's first wife Payal Malik came to the show post her elimination and called out Vishal, he denied it. Later, when Armaan went to speak to him, he told Lovekesh to repeat what he said. This miffed the YouTuber and he slapped the model. Vishal's sister Neha Pandey and his parents have been demanding his eviction. While Urfi Javed came forward in support of Armaan, Rakhi Sawant, Gauhar Khan and Ajaz Khan condemned his action. However, so far there has not been any action taken against him.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor, who took over Salman Khan as the host. Prior to them, Karan Johar hosted the first season of the series.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on JioCinemas.