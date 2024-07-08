 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister Neha Pandey and parents demand public apology from Armaan Malik for the slap | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister Neha Pandey and parents demand public apology from Armaan Malik for the slap

ByAnurag Bohra
Jul 08, 2024 12:52 PM IST

Vishal Pandey was recently slapped by Armaan Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Vishal's family has now demanded Armaan's eviction from the show.

The drama in Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting serious about the recent fight between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. Fans and celebrities gave mixed opinions after Armaan slapped Vishal for praising his wife, Kritika Malik. Vishal's parents and sister, Neha Pandey, have demanded a public apology from Armaan. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munisha Khatwani evicted in Weekend Ka Vaar as she loses to Sana Sultan by 5 votes)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey's sister Neha has demanded apology from Armaan Malik.
Vishal Pandey's sister Neha slams Armaan Malik

Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a note which read, “I firmly believe my brother has done nothing wrong. He did not humiliate anyone, nor did he say anything inappropriate or have any ill intentions behind his comment. His genuine compliment was unfortunately misunderstood by Payal (Malik) and Arman. As a family, we stand by him wholeheartedly. We trust him and know his character well. Every woman feels safe around him, and we see that Vishal has our full support. With his pure heart and intentions, it's clear that Arman does not deserve to stay on the show. He owes my brother a public apology, and Big Boss should take strict action by removing him from the show. Let's come together and support Vishal.” She captioned her post as, “Justice for Vishal Pandey and Vishalians.”

Vishal Pandey's parents demand Armaan Malik's eviction

Vishal's parents also requested Armaan's ouster from the reality series over the slap incident. They said, “Please Bigg Boss, mujhe aapse nivedan hai ki uss insaan ko ghar se bahaar nikalo jo mere bachche pe haath uthaya. Aaj tak hum logo ne uspe haath nahi uthaya, itna pyaar se humne paala hai usko. Yeh sochke nahi bheja tha Bigg Boss main ki koi uspe haath uthayega (I request Bigg Boss to evict that man from the show. We have raised our child with a lot of love and have never hit him. We didn’t send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him).”

Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey slap controversy

In a recent episode, former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik appeared on the show and revealed that Vishal admitted that he likes Kritika. For those who don't know, Payal and Kritika are Armaan's first and second wives, respectively. She told Vishal in the presence of show host Anil Kapoor that he must respect Kritika as she is somebody's wife and mother. Vishal tried to clarify that he did not mean it in a wrong way. However, later Payal posted a video clip in which Vishal was joking with Luvkesh Kataria that Armaan is Bhagyashaali Bhaiya (Lucky brother) while pointing at Kritika working out in gym attire.

While Gauhar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Bebika Dhurve backed Vishal, Urfi Javed has defended Armaan.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinemas.

