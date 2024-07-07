Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik breaks down on receiving hate for calling out Vishal Pandey's remarks against Kritika Malik

Payal Malik breaks down in video message

Payal can be seen breaking down in the video and asking what wrong has she done for speaking up on behalf of her family. She says, “Agar apni family ke liye stand lena galat hai to main aage se stand nahi lungi apni family ke liye. Meri galti kahan hai mujhe bus itna bata do. Main kisi ko neecha nahi dikhana chahti, kisi ke against nahi bolungi. Itni saari zimmedari ke baad sab kuch kar rahi hun lekin phir bhi logon ko lagta hai ki isko baahar nikaal diya hai to paagal ho gayi hai (If taking a stand for my family is wrong then I won't do it again. Please tell me where did I go wrong. I don't want to put anyone down and won't speak against anybody. I have been responsible with my actions, yet people think that I have gone crazy after being evicted)!”

Patyal slams Vishal Pandey's comment on Kritika Malik

She also reshared the clip where Vishal made objectionable remark about Kritika in her Instagram story. In her next story she wrote a note which read, “I neither have any hate towards anyone, nor any kind of personal animosity. Please check the video in my last story. You'll also realise that it is wrong to make such comments about a woman. If I am raising my voice for my family after watching this, then how am I at fault? If someone would say such things for your sister or wife then would you also ignore it? My intention was never to defame or spread hatred towards anybody. Please tell me what is wrong if someone stands up for their family?”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is the digital debut of Anil Kapoor as the new host. The show features Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.