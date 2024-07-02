Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik says she does not support polygamy, admits ‘dil pe pathhar rakh ke accept kiya’

What Payal said

Reacting to the negative comments about their personal lives after they entered the Bigg Boss house, Payal said, “Ek saal mein humne bohut trolling dekhe hei, bahut gande gande comments dekhe hei… par ab trolling ka mereko zyada fark nahi padta. Mera personal life experiences bahut hi bura raha hai. Meri jagah koi bhi hoti toh iss relationship ko accept nahi karti. Mujhe accept karne mein bahoot saare reasons hein. Bahoot saare log ye kehte hein ki hum log do shaadiyoon ko accept karte hein. Bilkul bhi nahi kar rahe hein… do shaadi kisi ko bhi nahi karni chahiye. Ye acceptable nahi hein, samaj ke liye bhi nahi hein. Kisi aurat ke liye bhi nahi hein (We have seen a lot of trolling in the first year so now we don't care much about it. I have had bad personal life experiences. Anyone else in my position would have walked out. But I had a lot of reasons. Many people say that we support polygamy but that is not true. No one should marry twice, and it is not acceptable either for the society or for the woman). ”

'Par meri aisi paristhiti thi…'

She went on to add how she accepted Armaan, and said, “Par meri aisi paristhiti thi ki mujhe woh accept karna pada… Shuruat mein bahoot mushkil tha. Dil pe patthar rakh ke accpat kiya, but accept karne ke baad jaise hum log saath rehta gaye… toh woh patthar pyaar mein badal gaya (I was in such a situation that I had to accept. In the beginning it was very difficult but with time it eased out).” Payal also said that she has no insecurity that both Armaan and Kritika are inside the Bigg Boss house and wants them to play well.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor. The show also features Vishal Pandey, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.