Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik's wife Payal Malik reveals he did not marry twice but thrice

Payal Malik breaks silence on Armaan's first wife

When asked about Armaan's third marriage, Payal told that he was married as a minor when his name was Sandeep. She said, “Aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai, meri shaadi se pehle unka already divorce ho gaya tha aur wo ek child marraige thi jo Haryana side me ho jaati hai. Unke divorce ke baad hi meri shaadi hui. 18 saal se pehle humare Haryana side me kar dete hain shadi (This is not true as he was already divorced before marrying me as it was a child marriage which usually happens in Haryana side. I married him only after his divorce).”

Payal further opined, “Paise sab use de chuke hain aur wo already dusri shaadi kar chuki hai. Abhi wo happily married hai, suke shayad bacche bhi ho chuke hain. To wo khush hai apni shadi me (She has already been given the financial support and now she is married. She is happily married and is now also mother to kids from her second marriage. So, she is happy in her married life).”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks Anil Kapoor's debut as a reality show host. He replaced Salman Khan from the second season, who had taken over the role from Karan Johar, who hosted the first season. The show also features Vishal Pandey, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.