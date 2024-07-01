Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik evicted from show, fans call it ‘unfair and biased decision’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik was evicted from the show on Sunday night after she didn't receive enough votes from the audience. Taking to Instagram, the official page of JioCinema shared a post announcing the news. Payal entered the show with her husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari faints after punishment, Armaan Malik carries her to medical room) Payal Malik was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Payal evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

A picture of Payal was shared with the caption, "Janta ne suna diya hai apna faisla (The people have announced their verdict), Payal Malik is out of the house!" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Not fair. What are Deepak, Munisha, Naezy, and Sana Sultan doing there? Totally unfair and biased decision. Bigg Boss should be boycotted because of their biasedness towards the contestant." A comment read, "But payal doesn't deserve this. Unfair eviction."

Fans lash out at Bigg Boss, call eviction unfair

A person wrote, "She deserves to stay, but I know the world isn't for good people. It's proved here again." "Payal came out with million fans and dignity," an Instagram user said. Another fan commented, "Nothing happens by voting; only those will be evicted whom Bigb Boss wants to evict." Another person commented, "Payal Malik is deserving; she is already a winner."

Anil Kapoor talks to contestants about elimination

Talking to the contestants, show's host Anil Kapoor said that the 'baharwala' (outsider) saved two contestants from the nominations. They were Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasia. Sai Ketan Rao, who was the 'baharwala' in the Bigg Boss OTT house, saved Sana Sultan from elimination during a task and ditched the 'baharwala' tag. The new 'baharwala' in the house is Lovekesh Kataria.

On Sunday, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari were also nomintaed along with Payal. When Anil asked the contestants who would get eliminated, all of them confidently said that their fans would save them from eviction. However, Ranvir Shorey and Sai mentioned that Payal had more chances of getting evicted.

Armaan on Payal getting evicted

Anil asked Armaan what would happen if Payal got evicted. Armaan said, "I am prepared, if she gets eliminated then she will go home and take care of our four kids. And if she stays then she hasn't done anything that would get her eliminated this soon." Anil responded, "Chit bhi meri our patt bhi meri." It roughly means to have things both ways. He then announced that Payal was evicted from the show.

This is the second eviction in the first week of the show. Boxer Neeraj Goyat was eliminated from the show earlier. On the second day of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Raghav Juyal and Lakshya Lalwani came to promote their upcoming film Kill.