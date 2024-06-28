Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari faints after punishment, Armaan Malik carries her to medical room

Shivani Kumari breaks down over punishment

In a new promo, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to gather in the living area. Shivani and Ranvir Shorey are then given punishment to apologise to all the housemates. Ranvir started seeking forgiveness from everyone with folded hands. However, Shivani started crying and told Bigg Boss that she would do any task, but won't apologise to anyone. As Shivani fainted on the ground, Ranvir and other participants rushed towards her. As the promo ended, Armaan was seen carrying her in his arms to the medical room.

Shivani Kumari's fight with Poulomi Das

In a previous episode, while commenting on Poulomi Das's low neckline dress, Shivani had said, "How do they wear such deep neck clothes? Even a slightly lower neckline is not acceptable for me. These people are high-class." In another incident, a video showed tiff between Armaan and Vishal Pandey. As the former could still be heard shouting, Poulomi asked, "Is it still happening?" Shivani replied, “Go check for yourself, how would I know?” Poulomi got offended and asked her to speak properly. After a heated exchange, she told Shivani not to talk to her and leave. The latter said, “Mat karo baat, tum jaisi ladkiyan toh.. (Don't bother talking, girls like you...).” This led to an intense verbal argument between the duo.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor, who has replaced Salman Khan from season 2. It is been reported that due to his busy schedule, Salman could not commit himself to the third season. The series also features Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.