Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat is first contestant to be eliminated: I would have shown how to win this show with dignity

The third season of reality show, Bigg Boss OTT is creating a lot of buzz for its shocking mid-week elimination. Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the house, and he is happy to walk out of the house with dignity. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up on co-parenting son with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma) The third season of Bigg Boss OTT went live on a streaming platform on June 21.

On Wednesday, the show had its first eviction. This was the fastest ceremonious eviction on the show. The sportsperson took to social media to react and thank his supporters after getting evicted.

Neeraj reacts

He expressed his gratitude while leaving the show. “This is a game, and winning or losing in it is very important, I am very happy. I lost because of the audience, but what I have won is the hearts of people. That is a big deal for me, so if any of you lose too, keep a sporting attitude,” he was seen telling the contestants.

After his elimination, Neeraj also took to social media to look back at his brief journey in the house. “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve and I did exactly that in BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched,” he wrote on X, formerly known as X.

He also shared a reel on Instagram where he was seen saying, “I lived in the house like I would live outside, I tried to spread happiness. I did not pick up fights, because I believed there is more power in love. If I had been given more chances, I would have shown how to win this show with love and dignity, but I was ousted giving the reason that the audience didn’t vote. However, ever since I am out, I have been seeing immense love pouring in, life has its ups and downs, but you’ll keep supporting me.”

More about the eviction

In the episode, the housemates were asked to name one contestant between Neeraj and Shivani Kumari, who they could choose to evict. While Shivani got nine votes, in a surprising turn, Bigg Boss announced that the audience had voted out Neeraj.

His eviction left many contestants emotional. Deepak Chaurasia was seen crying, while Ranvir Shorey called Neeraj a legend and said he was glad they got to know each other on the show. After the news of eviction came out, a section of the audience on social media has been calling the elimination unfair.